The prestigious Palais des Festivals which usually hosts the Cannes Film Festival has been repurposed to shelter homeless people during the coronavirus lockdown in France.

The festival, originally due to take place in May and currently waiting to be either postponed or cancelled, is one of the most important and densely populated film festivals in the world.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

Last Friday (March 20), the Palais opened its doors to those in need after President Emmanuel Macron told the country to stay indoors to curb the spread of the disease.

Advertisement

Cannes Town Hall official Dominique Aude-Lasset said the makeshift shelter has been taking in between 50 and 70 people every night.

Every person’s temperature is taken upon entering the site, in which there is an eating area, shower block, living space with TV and games, and rows of camp-beds.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the film and TV industry greatly, delaying movie releases and suspending production in order to limit any further spread.

Some stars are becoming resourceful – Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has turned to rearing live chickens after being faced with eggless supermarkets.

A number of digital avenues are being explored in order to keep releasing some new film titles. Amazon Prime recently launched a Video Cinema hub on its platform, hosting new cinema releases.

Advertisement

Several titles have been coming online earlier than planned, including The Invisible Man, Emma, The Hunt, The Perfect Candidate and more. Here’s the full list of early releases.