The Cannes Film Festival has become the latest event to be postponed as the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues.

The event, which was due to take place between May 12-23, has now been postponed until “the end of June-beginning of July, 2020.”

The Festival de Cannes organisers said: “At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease.”

The continued: “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.”

The statement added that The Festival de Cannes “lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world.”

Earlier this month (March 4) the organisers of the festival issued an update about the status of its 2020 event after MIPTV was cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus fears.

MIPTV (Marché International des Programmes de Télévision) is a content market event in which industry figures can network about co-producing, buying, selling, financing and distributing entertainment works. It was due to run from March 30-April 2.

In a statement sent to Deadline, the festival and market said: “We understand the concern that has been expressed following the postponement of Cannes Series and the cancellation of MIPTV, but as of today nothing indicates that the Cannes Film Festival will not take place.

“The Cannes Film Festival staff, Thierry Frémaux and the selection committee are all currently working on the organisation of the event.” MIPTV cancelled its 2020 edition after a number of major exhibitors pulled out of the event, worrying about travelling to the French Riviera.

