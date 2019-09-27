Could Captain America leave the MCU for a galaxy far, far away?

Captain America star Chris Evans has volunteered for a part in a Star Wars film.

Evans has played Captain America in 12 films for Marvel, having previously appeared as The Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies.

But Evans has now offered to swap the MCU for Star Wars.

Collider asked on its Twitter page: “Which MCU actor would you like to see pop up in a Star Wars movie?” Evans tweeted back: “Me.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who oversaw Evans’ Captain America films, signed up yesterday (September 26) to join Disney in making a new Star Wars movie.

The next film will be set after The Rise Of Skywalker wraps up the current Star Wars trilogy once it’s released on December 19.

Disney chairman Alan Horn said of Feige’s appointment: “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling. Knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

In reporting Feige’s appointment, The Hollywood Reporter quoted an insider as saying that Feige had approached “a major actor” to appear in the next Star Wars film.

Feige had previously admitted that, in every Phase Two Marvel film, a character gets his arm cut off, in homage to fighters losing their arms and hands in lightsabre battles in Star Wars. “I’m obsessed with Star Wars,” Feige told Cinema Blend. “Who’s not?, I’m 40 years old. I’m in the movie business. I went to USC.”