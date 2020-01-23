‘Captain Marvel 2’ is officially in the works, set for 2022 release date

Captain Marvel 2 is officially in the works at Marvel Studios, according to reports.

There has been a lot of talk around a potential follow-up to the 2019 film, which starred Brie Larson.

It was originally announced at San Diego Comic Con last July that a second film in the series was in development, but the Captain Marvel sequel wasn’t outlined in the MCU’s plan for their Phase Four.

Advertisement

Now, as Deadline reports, the film looks to be officially in development, with Larson set to return in the starring role. A provisional release date is currently set at 2022.

The task of penning the script for the new film, A Marvel source states, will fall to Megan McDonnell, who is part of the team writing upcoming Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision.

Back in October, Larson said she wasn’t sure about the potential timescale of Captain Marvel 2, saying: “No. I don’t really know what job I’m going to do next, which is very exciting. I don’t even know what my life’s gonna be!

“And most of this year, you know, I had to do the press tour,” she continued. “But then the last half of the year, I’ve just been focusing way more on just doing what I want to do that’s completely outside of my job.”

Larson also recently revealed that “a lot of” Marvel actresses have expressed interest in the idea of an all-female movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

In a three-star review of Captain Marvel, NME‘s Olly Richards said: “Larson is tremendous throughout. The fact this is the MCU’s first movie with a woman in the lead puts a lot of weight on her and she carries it easily.

“She’s got star-power swagger and charisma to burn. The movie becomes the most fun in the last half-hour when she’s really allowed to enjoy herself, living the superhero dream the movie has promised would eventually come.”