And it's all thanks to Phoebe Waller Bridge.

There are reports that Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will be “introduced as 007” in the upcoming James Bond film.

According to reports in The Daily Mail, Lynch will be introduced close to the start of the film as 007 by M in a history-making moment which would make Lynch the first female character to play the iconic spy.

The source added that later, Daniel Craig’s Bond is set to be brought “out of retirement” to thwart a “global crisis” although it’s not yet certain what Lynch’s role will be after this.

The move is reportedly down to the intervention of Fleabag creator, Phoebe Waller Bridge, who was invited to liven up the script for the upcoming film which is still known only as Bond 25.

Speaking about her role in the film in a podcast for The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter, Waller-Bridge revealed that she has worked on making the film’s female characters “feel like real people.” She added: “It’s such an exciting story and it’s just been a thrill to work on” before adding that she tried to “sneak in” some feminist humour.

Lynch appeared in Captain Marvel earlier this year as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau, one of the oldest friends of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson.

Earlier this week (July 12), there were reports that Christoph Waltz was set to return as Blofeld in Bond 25 after he was spotted on set at Pinewood Studios.

The Oscar-winning actor played James Bond’s ultimate adversary in 2015’s Spectre and is set to lock horns with the super-spy once more – despite claiming that he wouldn’t star in the next movie.

According to the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, Waltz is currently shooting scenes at Pinewood – which is considered to be the iconic franchise’s spiritual home in the UK.

Bamigboye wrote on Twitter: “When a visitor spotted him, Waltz insisted: ‘You haven’t seen me’.”

Filming is currently back underway after Daniel Craig injured his foot during a shoot in Jamaica, putting a brief halt on production while the actor recovered from surgery.