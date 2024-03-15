Cara Delevingne’s Hollywood mansion catches fire

Cara Delevingne‘s Hollywood Hills mansion was engulfed in flames after it caught on fire earlier this morning (March 15).

The model and actress’ home went up in flames, leading to the collapse of the mansion’s roof. According to TMZ, Delevingne’s massive property in Studio City went up in flames around 3:52 am today.

The blaze consumed one room in the back of the house and “developed into a deep-seated attic fire. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” read a statement shared by the Los Angeles Fire Department (per People).

Advertisement

The LAFD also confirmed that it took 94 firefighters over two hours to put out the fire, with one firefighter transported from the mansion after falling from a ladder. They also confirmed an occupant had sustained minor smoke inhalation.

Delevingne was not home as the star was photographed in London on Thursday (March 14), where she’s been performing as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the firefighters and people that have showed up to help,” Delevingne wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo of her two cats with the caption: “My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have.”

The fire department currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

Back in 2021, her house was featured in an Architectural Digest spread. She also gave the publication a tour of her 1941 built home as part of their ‘Open Door’ video series on YouTube, where she referred to it as an “adult playhouse”.