Cardi B has landed a role in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Fast & Furious 9 has added a new star to its cast: Cardi B.

The franchise’s star Vin Diesel broke the news on October 22 when he posted an Instagram video of himself with the rapper on set in the United Kingdom.

“I know I’m exhausted, we gave every single thing we could for this movie, we put it all on the table, put it all out there,” he says to the camera. Cardi agrees: “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gon’ front, this gonna be the best one.” Watch it below:

Deadline confirmed that Cardi B has landed a small role in the movie. She recently appeared in Hustlers alongside stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Yesterday, it was also reported that Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Ozuna – whom Cardi B has collaborated with in the past, most notably on the DJ Snake song ‘Taki Taki’ – will appear in Fast & Furious 9. He will also contribute to the movie’s soundtrack.

Besides Diesel, cast members returning to Fast 9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. John Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer to the line-up.

Fast & Furious 9 will finally land in theatres May 2020, following a few delays. It will be directed by Justin Lin, who has helmed several previous instalments of the franchise.

The last film in the Fast & Furious franchise was the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, which arrived August 2019. Fast & Furious 8, also known as The Fate Of The Furious, was released in 2017.