Carey Mulligan says there are no well written roles for women in films

The actor will star in the upcoming BBC Two series 'Collateral'

Carey Mulligan has said there are no well written roles for women in films.

The actor has appeared in the likes of The Great Gatsby, Suffragette, and An Education, but will make a return to TV next month when she stars in BBC Two series Collateral.

Speaking at a Q&A for the new show, in which she will play Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie, Mulligan said: “Most of the female actresses I know, it’s been about going where the better writing is. Films have tended to provide a lot for men in terms of leading roles, and not so much for women.”

Digital Spy reports she said she was fed up of playing the wife or girlfriend in movies, saying that TV, instead, offers women the chance to play “flawed, complicated, and real people.” She also noted that Big Little Lies, which was one of the big winners at this year’s Golden Globes, had created five or six “extraordinary roles” for women, while some films could only give “one or half [of] one”.

She continued: “I think [television] is being led by the writing and the opportunities particularly for women, and that’s certainly the case for me. I want to play the most interesting, complicated, real person, and interesting, complicated, real people in film are really, really rare. And you kind of wait around for them.

“I think essentially following great writing and trying to play real people, and not the girlfriend, the wife… I’ve done that a lot, and it’s not fun,” she added. “And [Collateral] was an opportunity to play a fully rounded, flawed, interesting person.”

Collateral, which will premiere in February, finds Mulligan’s DI Glaspie investigating the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man, alongside co-stars John Simm, Billie Piper, and Nicola Walker.

Speaking to NME last year, Mulligan said the film industry had a “huge disparity with a long, long way to go.” “It’s just about films like [Netflix’s Mudbound, in which Mulligan appears] being recognised, and the fact that it was directed by a women, and it’s a brilliant film,” she said.

“If this film was directed by a man, he’d be offered the next Star Wars film, because it is such a good film and if that happens to a man in this industry, they immediately jump to the top of the pile and get offered everything under the sun.”