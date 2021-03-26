Carey Mulligan says ‘Promising Young Woman’ unpicks “normalised” predatory behaviour

Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan has said her new film unpicks the “normalised” behaviour of predatory men.

The actress, who plays Cassie in writer-director Emerald Fennell’s debut, opened up about the film’s themes in regard to her character seeking revenge on “nice guys” taking advantage of women.

“We’ve all grown up watching this story told through a different lens, we’ve all seen the guy at the frat party trying to identify the most drunk girl that he can lose his virginity to,” Mulligan told Sky News.

She continued: “So I think it’s sort of understandable that we’ve normalised it so much, it’s what we’ve seen, we’ve learnt so much from what we’ve watched on screen.

“[The film] resonates so much with what’s been going on in the last couple of years… this is a film that really does speak to everybody and everybody’s part in this.”

Promising Young Woman is currently nominated for five Oscars, with Emerald Fennell up for Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, and Mulligan in the running for Best Actress.

Earlier this year Carey Mulligan responded to a Variety critic’s apology for their “sexist” review of the film, which she first pointed out in an interview with the New York Times and sparked a debate over.

The actress said it was “nerve-racking to rock the boat with a big publication” but that she was “really surprised and thrilled to have received an apology”.

“I kind of found it moving, in a way – to draw a line and know that had an impact,” she added of the incident.

Yesterday (March 25), it was finally confirmed that Promising Young Woman will be released on Sky Cinema and NOW in the UK on April 16. The film will not receive a theatrical release.