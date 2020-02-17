Caroline Flack makes final on-screen appearance in Steve Coogan’s ‘Greed’

Caroline Flack will make her final on-screen appearance in the upcoming Steve Coogan film Greed following her death over the weekend.

The former Love Island presenter was found dead in her London home on Saturday (February 15), with a lawyer for her family saying that she had taken her own life.

Flack can be seen at the start of the trailer for Greed, which stars Coogan as billionaire high-street mogul.

Advertisement

In the clip, she is seen presenting a cheque to Coogan and Isla Fishers’ characters, saying: “Now time for the man you’ve all been waiting for… the king of the high street”.

Watch the trailer below:

Flack’s family confirmed the news of her death over the weekend, saying in a statement: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

Advertisement

Since the news broke, stars have commented on social media, including musicians James Blake and Liam Gallagher.

Taking to Twitter, Blake wrote: “#rip Caroline Flack. This is the effect of online and print bullying. This is what dehumanizing and hounding people leads to.

“As a society we need to find our compassion and empathy. We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an ‘ok’ front.”

Blake’s girlfriend, Jameela Jamil – who has been the subject of online and print bullying – said: “It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is fucking horrendous.”