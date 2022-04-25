Cary Elwes “recovering well” in hospital after rattlesnake bite

Cary Elwes has said he’s “recovering well” in hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

The actor, known for roles in The Princess Bride and the Saw franchise, shared a picture on Instagram (April 25) thanking staff at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after sustaining the injury over the weekend.

In the post, showing his injured finger and referring to The Princess Bride, Elwes wrote: “Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake.

Advertisement

“Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. And recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks.”

In response, Stranger Things co-star Randy Havens wrote: “Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way.”

According to TMZ, the actor was bitten by a rattlesnake near his Malibu home on Saturday (April 23) and was airlifted to hospital.

Elwes played Mayor Larry Kline in the third season of Stranger Things. The fourth season is set to be released in two volumes, with the first arriving May 27 and the second on July 1.

The actor also played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the original Saw. Speaking to NME in 2019, he revealed how a short scene inspired him to take the role.

Advertisement

“The two of them [James Wan and Leigh Whannell] had put together a short fifteen-minute scene in which Leigh played Shawnee Smith’s role stuck in that reverse-bear trap. You could already tell just from watching that footage that this was going to be something really interesting and unlike anything else.

“I was already sold on the script alone but that short just really sold it.”

Elwes is set to star in Mission: Impossible 7 alongside Tom Cruise, which is scheduled to be released on July 14, 2023.