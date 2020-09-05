Cast of ‘The Princess Bride’ reuniting for virtual table read

The cast of The Princess Bride will be reuniting for a virtual table read in order to help raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Read more: 25 reasons why everything was better in the 80s

Taking place on September 13 at midnight BST (6pm Central Time), the one-night-only event will feature Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, director Rob Reiner, and other “special guests.”

Dubbed “A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion”, there will also be a Q&A portion will moderated by Patton Oswalt,

Advertisement

In order to watch the reading, viewers will need to RSVP via Act Blue. “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the event description reads.

“I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans,” Elwes said in a statement. “He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence, and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.

“If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America.”

Oswalt took to Twitter to share his excitement about the table read: “I’m hosting this! I am such a geek for this movie you should click and get tickets just to watch me annoy Cary Elwes with questions!”

I’m hosting this! I am such a geek for this movie you should click and get tickets just to watch me annoy @Cary_Elwes with questions! https://t.co/jcw1RMOt8K — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 4, 2020

Advertisement

Last year, fans of The Princess Bride let it be known that they were unhappy with the news that the film may get remade.

The commotion began when a remake of Rob Reiner’s beloved fantasy film was briefly discussed in a Variety profile of the movie’s producer Norman Lear.

In the article, Sony Pictures boss Tony Vinciquerra was quoted as saying: “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride … Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”

Meanwhile, the cast of Community reunited for a virtual table read in May in aid of coronavirus relief, and Donald Glover pitched his idea for a spin-off movie.

The one-off special saw Glover reuniting with the cast of the show, which ended after six seasons in 2015, and was hosted in partnership with José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods’ COVID-19 relief efforts.