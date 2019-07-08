We can't wait

Director Danny Boyle has revealed how excited he is about the casting for a biopic about Alan McGee, the Creation Records owner who discovered and signed Oasis.

Boyle was recently brought in as executive producer on Creation Stories, a film that explores the hedonism surrounding Britain’s most famous record label in the 1990s. Creation Records, which was founded by McGee, Dick Green and Joe Foster in 1983, had acts including Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, and The Jesus and the Mary Chain on its roster during its 16-year history.

Boyle told Sky News that filming has almost wrapped and that it is “casting heaven”.

“Nick Moran’s making it,” Boyle said, “it’s written by Irvine Welsh and his writing partner Dean Kavanagh, and they’re people who I admire enormously. “But, they’ve also cast Ewen Bremner [Trainspotting] as Alan McGee, which is casting heaven. I can’t think of a better piece of casting that I’ve ever heard.” Read more: The Creation Records Story – My Defining Memories Boyle added that the filmmakers found an unknown actor to play Liam Gallagher following a social media appeal for people to audition.

Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, Jason Flemyng, Thomas Turgoose and Suki Waterhouse also star in the movie, which does not have a confirmed release date.

A synopsis on IMDB reads: “Creation Stories tells the unforgettable tale of infamous Creation Records label head Alan McGee; and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to irrevocably change the face of British culture.”