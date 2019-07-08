Trending:

“Casting heaven”: Danny Boyle praises actors in ‘Creation Stories’ biopic about legendary Oasis record label

Charlotte Krol

We can't wait

Director Danny Boyle has revealed how excited he is about the casting for a biopic about Alan McGee, the Creation Records owner who discovered and signed Oasis.

Boyle was recently brought in as executive producer on Creation Stories, a film that explores the hedonism surrounding Britain’s most famous record label in the 1990s. Creation Records, which was founded by McGee, Dick Green and Joe Foster in 1983, had acts including Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, and The Jesus and the Mary Chain on its roster during its 16-year history.

Danny Boyle

Boyle told Sky News that filming has almost wrapped and that it is “casting heaven”.

Liam Gallagher and Alan McGee

Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, Jason Flemyng, Thomas Turgoose and Suki Waterhouse also star in the movie, which does not have a confirmed release date.

A synopsis on IMDB reads: “Creation Stories tells the unforgettable tale of infamous Creation Records label head Alan McGee; and of how one written-off young Glaswegian upstart rose to irrevocably change the face of British culture.”