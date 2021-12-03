Catch a first look at Leatherface in Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix has released a first-look of Leatherface in its upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel.

The film, which is due to arrive on February 18, is set after the events of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic. It stars Sarah Yarkin, Eighth Grade‘s Elsie Fisher, Nell Hudson, and Jacob Latimore as a group of friends who face violent consequences when they stumble into a ghost town in Texas.

“Me and my business partner Dante [played by Latimore] are these young hip people that come to this ghost town in Texas and try to get other people to come there and make it the next hip place to be. Our fatal flaw is that we ignore the history that came before us,” Yarkin told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Additionally, Fisher has said that the film “mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes.”

Take a look at the first-look images below.

Meanwhile, Leatherface, who is played by Mark Burnham in the film, will be portrayed as the same character from the 1974 original.

“This story will pick it up many, many years after the original story. He’s been in hiding for a long, long time, trying to be a good person. These people arriving in this town are going to awaken the giant,” said filmmaker Fede Álvarez, who also helmed the 2013 reboot of Evil Dead.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on Netflix, the cast of The Witcher have discussed how the show evolves in season two at the show’s premiere in London.

Speaking to NME at the premiere, star Henry Cavill said: “With this season I was really excited to explore, especially with the Geralt and Ciri relationship, the wisdom of who Geralt is. In the first season, he’s not really explored as a character and so when we see the fact he’s actually 70+ years old, he’s not going to be a fool.”