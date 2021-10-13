Catch a McCallister cameo in the first trailer for the ‘Home Alone’ reboot

A first look at the Disney+ Home Alone reboot has been released, and features a cameo from one of the original cast members.

The film stars Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates in the role previously played by Macaulay Culkin. In the new chapter, called Home Sweet Home Alone, Yates plays Max, whose home is invaded by a pair of burglars (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper) while his family is in Tokyo.

Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes and Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson also appear in the film, as does Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s brother Buzz McCallister in the original films.

In the trailer, Buzz appears to be a local policeman in Max’s neighbourhood. Watch the trailer in full below.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays.

“So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out.

“Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realise that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Home Alone‘s director Chris Columbus referred to the project as “an insult to the art of cinema” in 2020.

“The reboots are just silly to me,” Columbus told the Independent. “When I read about something called Stoned Alone, they were going to do with Ryan – it was an R-rated Home Alone movie about stoners – I thought to myself… this is just an insult to the art of cinema.”

Home Sweet Home Alone will be launching on Disney+ on November 12.