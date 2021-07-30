A first image of the stars of See How They Run has been revealed.

The film is the feature debut from This Country‘s Tom George. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson.

Variety describes the film as “set on the West End of 1950s London, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

“When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.”

See How They Run is set for theatrical release in the UK in 2022. See the new image below.

“I’m so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences,” George said in a statement. “Doing so with the company behind such brilliant ensemble films as Jojo Rabbit, Birdman and The Grand Budapest Hotel has really been the perfect fit.”

This Country came off air in 2020 after three series. The show has won multiple awards, with both Cooper siblings winning a BAFTA for their performances in the show.

Charlie Cooper was absent from the BAFTAs this year, and so his father Paul picked up his award on his behalf. “They’ve got one each now so there won’t be any more fighting,” Cooper told Metro.

The official trailer for Welcome To Flatch, a US remake of This Country, was released earlier this year.

The series, adapting the hit BBC mockumentary from Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, was written and executive-produced by Jenny Bicks, and directed and executive-produced by Paul Feig.

