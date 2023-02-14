Cate Blanchett warns “we are destined to repeat” mistakes if cancel culture is embraced

Cate Blanchett says there is a danger that society will be “destined to repeat” its mistakes if we continue to follow cancel culture.

Blanchett, who has recently faced accusations of being ‘anti-woman’ following the release of new movie TÁR, made her thoughts on the boycotting movement clear in a recent interview. The Titanic actor argues that it’s important to continue studying history and art (amongst other things) even if they might be deemed controversial or “problematic” today.

She told The Radio Times (as per The Independent): “If you don’t read older books that are slightly offensive because of what they say in a historical context, then you will never grapple with the minds of the time [and] we are destined to repeat that stuff.”

She continued her argument by highlighting the example of an artist who would be deemed highly problematic by our standards as a society today. “Look at Picasso,” she said. “You can only imagine what went on in, outside and around his studio.

“But do you look at Guernica and say that is one of the greatest works of art ever? Yes, it’s a fact. It’s important to have a healthy critique.”

She went on to say that she believed TÁR uses both the concept of “cancel culture” and the #MeToo movement as plot devices to tackle “existential” issues that we face today.

The Thor: Ragnorak star has recently faced a string of critiques over her latest film. In TÁR she plays a famous conductor who is accused of manipulation and abuse.

Following the film’s release leading female conductor Marin Alsop called the film “anti-woman” and went as far as to say it was “heartbreaking” that Blanchett’s character had been developed the way it has.

However, Blanchett responded to Alsop’s comments while speaking to BBC Radio 4 in January. Blanchett said that while she had “utmost respect” for Alsop, the film was actually about the “corrupting nature of power”. She added: “I think that power is a corrupting force no matter what one’s gender is. I think it affects all of us.”