Cate Blanchett reveals she almost played a dwarf in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Cate Blanchett has revealed that she tried to convince Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson to let her play a dwarf in the film series.

Despite playing Galadriel in the Oscar-winning trilogy and his Hobbit prequel series, Blanchett revealed that she also wanted another part and that she tried to convince Jackson into giving the second, secret role – as a dwarf.

In the interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Blanchett said: “I loved it so much and I did say to Peter and Fran, they were doing a banquet scene with a whole lot of dwarves. I always wanted to play the bearded lady, so I asked them, could I be your hairy wife woman when you pan across the banquet table of dwarves?”

Blanchett also revealed she had hoped to do more because there aren’t “too many chicks in the Tolkien universe.”

In the end, Blanchett couldn’t work on the secret role because of a scheduling clash.

Earlier this week (May 13), it was revealed that Blanchett will be voicing a guest character in the season 31 finale of The Simpsons, out this week.

The actress has been cast in ‘The Way of the Dog’ as Elaine, in the episode which “explores the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper… after the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge.”

The episode, airing this Sunday (May 17) in the US on Fox, will give focus to the Simpsons’ dog Santa’s Little Helper.

Other guest stars in season 31 have included John Mulaney, Jim Parsons, Weezer, Glenn Close, Natasha Lyonne, John Legend, Billy Porter, Chelsea Peretti, Bob Odenkirk and Jason Momoa.

The Simpsons is currently streaming in full on Disney+.