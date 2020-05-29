Cate Blanchett to star in Eli Roth’s video game based film, ‘Borderlands’

Cate Blanchett is set to star in Borderlands – a horror movie based on the popular video game.

After bringing on Eli Roth to direct, the Borderlands movie has now cast Blanchett as the main star cast Lilith, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This won’t be the first time the pair have worked together, as both Roth and Blanchett also paired up for The House with a Clock in its Walls. The 2018 film also co-starred Jack Black.

Lilith is described as a “siren and legendary thief equipped with magical skills” and Bortherland fans will most likely know her best as one of the original game’s four playable characters. She also made regular return visits to the series since then, appearing as an NPC in Borderlands 2, the Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands 3.

News that Blanchett will star as Lilith marks the first bit of casting news for the project which was first announced all the way back in 2015.

Roth will be directing the Borderlands movie from a script by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

Meanwhile, this news comes after video-game based movie Sonic The Hedgehog has been approved for a sequel.

In a three-star NME review, Paul Bradshaw said: “Far more charming, coherent and less chaotic than expected, Sonic the Hedgehog succeeds where Cats failed and successfully reverses its pre-determined narrative set out by the Internet.

“It might be weirdly pitched and occasionally messy, but it’s hard to hate a film with this much spirit.”