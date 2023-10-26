Cate Blanchett’s home renovation is making “lives a misery” for her Cornish neighbours

Renovations to Cate Blanchett’s home in Cornwall has made lives for her neighbours a “misery”, according to reports.

The actor bought a cottage in the village of Mawgan Porth with her husband Andrew Upton for £1.6million in 2020, before demolishing it to build a modern five-bedroom home.

Nearby residents however have said they are being disturbed by the noisy building work, along with huge lorries which deliver supplies to the house on narrow lanes.

Speaking to The Sun, one neighbour said: “When you open a window you hear drilling. It makes our lives a misery.”

“All summer we’ve had lorries delivering materials to the building site and driving up and down this narrow lane while there are excited children running to and from the beach – it’s a recipe for disaster,” another resident told The Times.

“Every time you open the window you can hear drilling or huge equipment moving around, it’s making our lives a constant misery.”

Marzouk Al-Bader, director of Watershedd, the architect responsible for the construction of the property, said they have been “in regular communication” with the neighbours to ensure they are aware of the work taking place.

“Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett have received planning consent for a sustainable replacement home in Mawgan Porth,” Al-Bader said. “Modest in size, it has been designed sensitively, sustainably and in consultation with the local planning authority to minimise the impact of development on the beautiful environs.

“Throughout the whole process, together with our clients, we have been in regular communication with friendly and accomodating neighbours to ensure that they are aware of our construction program, and even paused work during peak season holidays to minimise anticipated construction noise and disturbances.

“Our contractor, Noble Construction, is always on hand to speak to people in the local community where they might have questions about the building process.”

Mawgan Porth has been dubbed “Hollywood-on-sea” due to the influx of stars in the area, with Jason Statham and Jamie Dornan also reportedly living there.

Earlier this year, Blanchett danced on stage with Sparks at Glastonbury after appearing in the band’s music video for the track ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’.