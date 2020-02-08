The troubles of highly-criticised film Cats continue as it leads the way at this year’s Razzies.

The awards, a tongue-in-cheek response to the Oscars, celebrates the worst of the year’s cinema.

After being critically panned and losing millions at the Box Office, Cats received 8 nominations at the Razzies – the most nominations received by one film – including ones for worst picture, screenplay and director.

James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward also received nominations for their acting roles. Oscar winner Dench was singled out for “looking suspiciously similar to The Cowardly Lion from Wizard of Oz.”

You can see the nominations below.

After the film’s release, Universal notified thousands of cinemas to say that they would receive an updated version of Cats with “some improved visual effects”, such was the backlash to the film’s CGI effects.

The film was met with derision on social media upon its release, with one fan calling it a “disaster” and another saying it was “the strangest cinema experience of [their] life.”

In December, it was announced that the studio behind Cats, Universal, also removed the controversial film from the upcoming list of Oscar contenders.

Other nominations at this year’s Razzies include ones for Rambo: Last Blood, The Fanatic and The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Eddie Murphy both found themselves in the ‘Razzie Redeemer’ category – the award given to a previous recipient of a Razzie who has since redeemed themselves by starring in an acclaimed role.

Lopez is nominated for her stint in the critically celebrated Hustlers, whilst Murphy is nominated for his role in Dolemite is My Name.