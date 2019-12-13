Following the much-discussed trailer launch last year, the producers of upcoming film Cats have defended the original teaser, which was criticised by many for its hyper-realistic design.

When the first trailer dropped over the summer, the Internet didn’t hide its disappointment at the film’s ‘digital fur technology’. But Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan have shared their own reactions with Variety, claiming that “100 million people or more saw the trailer” and that among those in the know, the reaction was “pretty solid”.

“They were probably people who didn’t know Cats and the fact is they were either anticipating something animated or something that was on four legs,” said Fellner. “Among people who know Cats the reaction was pretty solid.”

The producer continued with some figures: “The reality is that 100 million people or more saw the trailer, and, yes, there were some people that didn’t like it, and as is the world we live in, those who didn’t like it were the most vociferous.”

Hooper admitted to The Times that the huge reaction prompted the team to reconsider some design elements – similar to when the team behind Sonic The Hedgehog were forced back to the drawing board following a negative reaction to their own debut trailer.

“It was quite an amazing amount of feedback to get, very fast, on the design. I never intended, obviously, to make people feel uneasy, so I thought, ‘If this is being commented upon, then what can I learn from it?’”

He continued: “The problem with the trailer was that the faces had got lost in the effects. So I went back to the designs in August and a lot of those comments helped to guide me in what we did.”

The film stars Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, as well as Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen in the full-blown movie musical from the director of Les Misérables.

Cats will be released in cinemas on December 20.