‘Cats’ removed from Oscar consideration by Universal

Cats won’t be picking up any Oscars next year, after the film’s studio Universal has removed the controversial film from being considered.

The film, which came out earlier this month, is no longer on Universal’s For Your Consideration page on its website, a page listing the studio’s movies that apply for the Academy Awards and a guide to their individual categories.

As Variety report, sources also reveal that Cats has been removed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ streaming platform, where those who vote on the Oscars are able to stream applicable films.

Advertisement

Fans and critics were largely critical of the film upon its release, with one calling it “way too horny for its own good.”

Director Tom Hooper also revealed that a hugely critical response to the film’s first trailer made Hooper and his team go back to the drawing board and largely remake the film.

Upon its release back in July, the first Cats trailer was met with outrage and confusion across the internet, and Hooper has admitted that he barely finished the CGI-heavy Cats in time for its December 16 world premiere in New York.

Since the film’s release, Universal have notified thousands of cinemas to say that they will be receiving an updated version of Cats with “some improved visual effects” after its first release date.