‘Cats’ star Robbie Fairchild says he got CGI nipples in film’s “butthole cut”

Robbie Fairchild, who starred in 2019’s Cats, has said that his character was given “radioactive pink” nipples in an early version of the film.

In an interview with Page Six, Fairchild, who played Munkustrap in the film, said that his character’s additional features were included in the “butthole cut” of the film.

“It was my favourite thing in the world,” said the actor. “They gave me eight nipples. They were like radioactive pink.”

Advertisement

As reported by Vanity Fair, Universal was unable to confirm at the time that the cut existed. Fairchild has now said that he has seen it first-hand.

News of “butthole cut” of Cats first surfaced via Twitter in 2020. Screenwriter Jack Waz took to the platform to share his knowledge of the former version of the film.

“A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in Cats,” Waz tweeted. “His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats.”

A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats — Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020

After the tweet gained widespread attention, a visual-effects editor who worked on the film confirmed the cut to The Daily Beast.

“We went to call our supervisor, and we’re like, ‘There’s a fucking asshole in there! There’s buttholes!’”, the editor said.

Advertisement

Prominent Hollywood players from Seth Rogen to Knives Out director Rian Johnson have since demanded that the “butthole cut” of Cats be released.

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

In spite of Cats being a critical and financial misfire, Fairchild remains positive about his experience of working on the film.

“I was playing Bananagrams with Judi Dench in between takes, and she would teach me Shakespeare sonnets.”

He continued: “Judi texts me. We have stayed involved in each others lives. What kind of wild world is that? It’s so fucking cool.”