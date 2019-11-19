Be furry, furry scared: the new ‘Cats’ trailer is here, starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Judi Dench – watch

A second look at what's set to be one of the year's most divisive films

The second trailer for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Cats has been revealed.

The film, whose first trailer prompted a huge critical response, comes out on December 20.

The new trailer sees Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and more transform into very creepy feline versions of themselves.

While the first trailer had more of a performance element, the new teaser shows more of what the cats get up to elsewhere, and it’s pretty disconcerting. Watch it below.

Earlier this month, Ian McKellen defended the film’s controversial use of CGI. “The stage show, Cats, was not about a lot of people being convincing as cats, but it was about human beings discovering their cat-like nature,” McKellen said. “And it was hugely successful.”

He continued: “When it was now being done in the film, the temptation I think must have been to turn those actors into cats, like Lion King, and make them look like real cats, but they’re not real cats. They’re people playing cats, and that is the notion of the film, and it’s been done very wittingly, I think, and particularly the dancers.”

Taylor Swift recently shared cinematic ballad ‘Beautiful Ghosts’, which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber. It will play during the end credits of Cats.