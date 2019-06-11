CCTV footage shows bizarre Harry Potter ‘Dobby’ creature walking up driveway

Do you believe in magic?

Bizarre CCTV footage has captured the moment a bizarre creature which looked like Dobby the Elf from the Harry Potter films was spotted outside a woman’s home.

Vivian Gomez was checking the security cameras which the driveway at her US home when she spotted the unusual creature skipping near the back door.

While many were quick to pick up on the resemblance to the Harry Potter character, others said that the presence of a mystery “second” shadow proved it is a prank.

Vivian wrote on Facebook: “So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure it out.

“First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras.

“The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”

One user wrote: “Everyone’s joking that this is Dobby but I’m here deciding not to go outside at night ever again.”

Offering a more reasonable explanation, another user said: “Watch the shadows on the fence Someone larger goes the other way when little guy goes the opposite.”

Dobby is known to be one of Harry Potter’s most beloved characters and even prompted JK Rowling to apologise for killing him in 2018.

“It’s that anniversary again,” the Harry Potter author tweeted. “This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the Battle of Hogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf.”