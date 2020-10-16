Chadwick Boseman died without a will, court documents reveal

Chadwick Boseman died without a will, it has been revealed after his wife Taylor Simone Ledward filed a probate case in court.

The Black Panther star died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, which he kept private from the public and many of those around him.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the actor “died intestate” – i.e. without a legal will. Ledward is asking a judge to make her an administrator of limited authority of her husband’s estate, which is estimated to be worth $938,500 (£726,430).

Boseman’s parents Leroy and Carolyn are reportedly the only other family members listed on the documents filed by Ledward.

Last month (September 28), it was revealed that Boseman had taken money out of his own salary from 21 Bridges to boost co-star Sienna Miller’s pay.

Miller recalled the late actor’s generosity in an interview, telling Empire: “This was a pretty big-budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’

“And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid. It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’”

Following the news of Boseman’s death, tributes flooded in from stars and fans alike. Most recently, Disneyland in California shared a touching mural of the star doing the Wakanda Forever salute to a young boy wearing a Black Panther mask.