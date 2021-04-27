The family of Chadwick Boseman has shared their thoughts on the actor’s Oscars loss for Best Actor.

The late actor, nominated for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was considered the favourite for the award, but lost to Anthony Hopkins for his role in Florian Zeller’s The Father.

Derrick Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, spoke to TMZ saying that Chadwick would have been the first to congratulate Hopkins for winning. It came after many were shocked that the late actor was not awarded a posthumous Oscar.

He said that every actor nominated in the category was deserving of the win, and added that their family held no hard feelings that Chadwick was not celebrated at the end of the ceremony.

He went on to say the Boseman family wished to congratulate Hopkins, as “I’m sure [Anthony] would if Chad won.”

Describing his brother’s feelings about the awards, Derrick explained Chadwick never considered the Oscars an “obsession”, adding that he “always described them to me as a campaign.”

Accepting his Oscar for Best Actor the day after the ceremony, Sir Anthony Hopkins paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman in his speech.

“Good morning. Here I am in my homeland in Wales, and at 83 I did not expect to get this award. I really didn’t,” he said.

“Very grateful to the Academy and thank you, and I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early. And again thank you all very much. really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured. Thank you.”

See the full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards here.