Chadwick Boseman rejects ‘Black Panther’ TV spin-off idea: “I don’t want to do a TV show”

"I have a whole list of things that I’m excited about and none of those are franchises"

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has said he’s not interested in a spin-off TV series for the superhero movie.

The film came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, with a sequel set to follow in 2022.

Multiple Marvel TV shows are now being created for the new Disney+ TV series, but Boseman, who plays the title role in the film, doesn’t want to be a part of any potential new show.

Asked by MTV which Avengers star he’d like to team up with for a new show, Boseman simply replied: “I wouldn’t because I don’t want to do a TV show. I wouldn’t choose one so I can’t answer that.”

He continued: “I have a whole list of things that I’m excited about and none of those are franchises.” Watch the interview below.

Boseman is set to return to the title role in Black Panther 2, set for a May 2022 release. Speaking of his hopes for the sequel, he said: “Hopefully we can maintain the foundation that we set and build upon it and expand and explore.

“That’s what I hope, but I think first you need to maintain the foundation. We built a culture and a world and so you have to make sure that you keep that in place.”

Marvel Studios casting director Sarah Evans recently revealed that Boseman originally auditioned for the role of Drax The Destroyer, before he went on to bag the title role in Black Panther.