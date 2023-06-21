‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya forms a love triangle in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama

The trailer for Challengers, a tennis drama starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, has dropped.

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Bones And All) has directed the film, which arrives in US cinemas on September 15.

It follows the drama on and off court between former tennis prodigy-turned-coach Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), her husband and failing tennis pro, Art (Faist) and fellow tennis player Patrick (O’Connor), who is Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s ex boyfriend.

Advertisement

In the trailer, snippets of Tashi strategising for her husband’s professional redemption are shown, winding up with a match against Patrick. Flashbacks to Tashi, Art and Patrick engaging in a threesome of some description when they were younger are also shown.

Meanwhile, in other related news, Zendaya is set to reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part Two – and the official trailer was released last month.

Zendaya, who plays the lead in HBO‘s Euphoria series, also joined the series’ soundtrack star Labrinth onstage at Coachella Festival 2023 in April, making her first live performance in more than eight years.

The actress and musician released her self-titled debut album in 2013 ahead of a tour that wrapped in 2015. Since then she’s performed at a handful of award ceremonies but last year she confirmed she “stepped away from music quite a while ago for a number of reasons”. She added that she still “really loves it,” though.

Following her appearance at Coachella, Zendaya took to Instagram to share a story that read: “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again.

Advertisement

“And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full. I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”