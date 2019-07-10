Chance The Rapper is in ‘The Lion King’ — and it’s all thanks to Donald Glover

The Chicago rapper has a small part in the upcoming Disney remake

Chance The Rapper has confirmed that he has a small role in the upcoming Disney remake of The Lion King after being recommended for the part by his close friend and collaborator Donald Glover.

Set for release next week (July 19), the CGI/photo-realistic remake of the 1994 film will feature the voices of Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen and many more.

At last night’s world premiere in LA (July 9), Chance joined the rest of the cast on stage prior to The Lion King‘s debut public screening. He later explained more about his role and the film’s wider significance to his own life in an Instagram post.

“I grew up my whole life obsessed with all things related to The Lion King,” he explained. “Needless to say the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life.”

“So when my big bro Donald [Glover] got casted [sic] as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavour,” he said.

Revealing that he was then regularly invited to the Lion King production studio, Chance said that Favreau eventually invited him to do some lines for the movie.

“So for about a year I would go to the LK studio and see early animations, scenes, music direction or assemblies and they’d always be out of this world amazing,” he explained. “One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines.

“Its all a blur, but I’ll tell you its one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man.”

Glover, meanwhile, hinted this week that he may not retire Childish Gambino in the near future.