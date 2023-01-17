Channing Tatum plans to remake ‘Ghost’ but says it “needs to change”

Channing Tatum has confirmed that he is working on a remake of Ghost, 33 years after the original was released.

The classic 1990 film, starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, followed the story of Sam Wheat (Swayze), who manages to warn his partner Molly Jensen (Moore) that she is in danger from beyond the grave – aided by Oda Mae Brown (Goldberg).

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, which took place at a pottery class, Tatum revealed that he has plans to remake the film, possibly casting himself in the lead role. “Now I know why they put this in Ghost. This whole process is very, very sexual.

Advertisement

“We have the rights to Ghost. But we’re going to do something different,” he added, suggesting that the original film included problematic themes that might need rethinking. “I think it needs to change a little bit.”

Ghost made more than $500million at the box office upon its release, securing five Oscar nominations, including Goldberg’s first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The Sister Act star later suggested that racism hindered the film’s legacy, saying: “We were a very mixed cast, and it makes you wonder, you know is that why nobody wanted to celebrate it?”

Tatum recently starred alongside Sandra Bullock in last year’s The Lost City. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “The Lost City isn’t cutting-edge entertainment, but it is a decent action film boasting a great cast and some good jokes, without a superhero in sight. That alone is cause for recommendation.”