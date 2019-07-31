‘It: Chapter One’ is returning to cinemas with new footage from its terrifying sequel

Pennywise is waiting for you.

It’s been confirmed that It: Chapter One is returning to US cinemas next month, complete with terrifying post-credits footage from its forthcoming follow-up.

Ahead of It: Chapter Two arriving in September, US ticket firm Fandango has confirmed that the re-release will feature eight minutes of footage from the highly anticipated sequel. Fans can access tickets here, ahead of the screenings on both August 3 and August 6.

As well as giving fans a chance to see what Pennywise has in store for the Losers Club some 27 years later, the screening will also just act as a much-needed chance for fans to refresh their memory.

It was also confirmed earlier this week that the runtime for the upcoming sequel to 2017’s horror hit will sit at two hours and 45 minutes, which almost rivals that of Marvel‘s Avengers: Endgame, which clocked in at three hours and two minutes.

Confirming the news to Digital Spy, director Andy Muschietti said of the extensive runtime: “Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.” He then revealed that the movie’s original edit spanned four hours.

“At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story,” Muschietti explained. “However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realise that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”