Charisma Carpenter has accused Joss Whedon of abuses of power on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

The actress, who played Cordelia Chase, took to Twitter to share a statement about her experiences following accusations made by Justice League star Ray Fisher.

“For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day,” Carpenter began. “Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.”

She continued: “While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer.

“It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively.”

Carpenter went on to claim Whedon has “a history of being casually cruel,” saying he called her “fat” to colleagues when she was four months pregnant.

The actress called the filmmaker “mean and biting” and accused Whedon of “manipulatively [weaponising] my womanhood and faith against me.”

Carpenter then said that she participated in the WarnerMedia investigation launched by Fisher, saying: “I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth. His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me.

“Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it. It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security.”

Charisma Carpenter concluded her statement by writing: “It has taken me so long to muster the courage to make this statement publicly. The gravity of it is not lost on me. As a single mother whose family’s livelihood is dependent on my craft, I’m scared.

“Despite my fear about its impact on my future, I can no longer remain silent. This is overdue and necessary. It is time.”

Joss Whedon’s team has not yet responded to a request for comment.