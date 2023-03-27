Charles Dance was talked out of auditioning for James Bond

Charles Dance has said he was talked out of auditioning for James Bond in the 1980s.

The Game Of Thrones actor explained in an interview with the Guardian how he considered gunning for the part after Roger Moore stepped down from the role following 1985’s A View To A Kill, until his agent convinced him otherwise.

Asked about a rumour that he turned down the role of 007, Dance said: “No, of course I didn’t turn down James Bond! What happened was, my agent called and said: ‘I urge you not to do it. Just think how you’ll feel if you don’t get it. It will kill your career stone-dead.’

“She was probably right. If I’d got it, I would have probably fucked it up.”

Dance made his feature film debut in 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, where he played evil henchman Claus. He later played the role of Bond creator Ian Fleming in the biographical TV movie, Golden Eye, which aired on ITV in 1989.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is tipped to replace Daniel Craig in the role of Bond, after he reportedly impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a secret audition last year.

The actor responded to the rumours in an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining that he largely ignores things written about him. “You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate,” he said.

“You just want to stay in your lane, stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world.”

Earlier this year, Emily In Paris actor Lucien Laviscount was reported to be in the running for the role.