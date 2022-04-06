Ahead of the release of Charli XCX’s lockdown documentary Alone Together later this month, NME can share an exclusive clip of the film. Watch it in full above.

The project, which originally premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas last year, documents the creation of the singer’s fourth studio album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ while in quarantine in 2020.

The above snippet shows Charli revealing her plans for the record to fans via video chat, including sharing early demos and opening up about her album-making process.

“For me, my positivity goes hand-in-hand with being creative,” Charli says in the clip. “I really need to be creative to feel happy and to feel comfortable, and to make sure my mental health is staying on track.”

The film, produced by Charli with Snoot Entertainment and Dangerous Baby Productions, marks the feature-length directorial debut from veteran music video directors Bradley&Pablo.

A synopsis reads: “With almost a year of editing over 5000 clips from different cameras and formats condensed into 107 minutes, Charli XCX: Alone Together is a love letter to her fans who are the co-stars of the movie.”

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Alone Together also acts as a post-credit scene for ‘How I’m Feeling Now’. There’s a launch party with Angels connecting via Zoom to enjoy the record together. It’s a world away from the headline shows that opened the documentary but it’s just as euphoric.

“‘All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music’s healing power’, as Charli explains at the end of the film: ‘We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.’ Alone then, but also together.”

Charli released her fifth studio album ‘CRASH’ last month, featuring the singles ‘Good Ones’, ‘New Shapes’, ‘Beg For You’ and ‘Baby’.

Charli XCX: Alone Together is in cinemas nationwide for a special presentation on April 14 and on digital April 18.