Charli XCX to make film debut in ‘Faces Of Death’ remake

Charli XCX has landed her first film role in the upcoming remake of 1970s cult horror Faces Of Death.

According to The Wrap, the singer will make her first film appearance in the Daniel Goldhaber-directed update of the 1978 film for Legendary Pictures.

Production on Faces Of Death is currently underway in New Orleans, with Stranger Things‘ Barbie Ferreira and Dacre Montgomery also set to star. Details on Charli’s role are yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

In a statement, Goldhaber and his co-writer Isa Mazzei said: “Faces Of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online.”

Elsewhere, Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff are reportedly teaming up to pen new music for A24’s upcoming film Mother Mary.

As revealed via a Deadline report, the pair will write and produce original songs to appear in the film, though the film’s official score is being composed by Daniel Hart, who has notably worked on The Green Knight.

Mother Mary – described as an epic pop melodrama – is set to star Anne Hathaway as a fictional musician and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer played by Michaela Coel. The Green Knight‘s David Lowery is set to direct and has penned a script for the film.

It was also recently reported that Charli XCX was listed as a composer for teen sex comedy film Bottoms, in which a pair of queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.