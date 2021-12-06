Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is coming to the MCU

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Charlie Cox will play Daredevil should he enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor portrayed the superhero – aka Matt Murdock – in Netflix‘s Daredevil TV series between 2015 and 2018, and also appeared in sister series The Defenders.

However, since the end of Marvel’s Netflix shows, Cox’s future as the blind hero has remained uncertain – though Feige has put minds at rest, assuring fans that the character won’t be recast if he appears in the MCU.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” the producer confirmed to CinemaBlend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Feige gave no hints as to when or where Daredevil could pop up, though he is rumoured to be making an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel has also hinted at connections to the character, with Disney+ series Hawkeye introducing Echo – aka Maya Lopez – who is linked to Murdock in the comics, while an Echo spin-off show is in the works as well.

Back in September, Cox called for Jon Bernthal’s Punisher to return to the MCU, admitting he doesn’t know “who could do a better version of The Punisher” than the star.

“And that character is beloved, people are crazy for Frank Castle,” he added to Forbes. “So if they’re going to do it again, I hope they do it with him because I don’t think it gets better than that.”

Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter has also expressed a desire to return to the MCU, telling ScreenRant recently: “I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I’m so proud of that character.

“Not only because it was like a great role and she’s such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don’t know who else has.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight admitted it would be impossible to recast Vincent D’Onofrio’s villain Wilson Fisk from the series.