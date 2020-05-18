Charlize Theron says she didn’t trust ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ director George Miller on set

Charlize Theron has discussed on-set tensions during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, admitting she was unsure of director George Miller while shooting the 2015 thriller.

Theron, who starred as Furiosa, says that in retrospect she “should have trusted” Miller, who went on to be nominated for best director at the Academy Awards.

Speaking to the New York Times for a recent retrospective feature, outtakes of which were recently posted on Twitter by journalist Kyle Buchanan, Theron said: “We didn’t have a script, let’s start with that. We had pictures. As an actor it was so nerve-wracking.”

I asked Charlize to elaborate on why the actors sometimes got frustrated while working with George Miller on FURY ROAD pic.twitter.com/Zs8prix9Cm — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 15, 2020

She continued: “Every time I sat down with him, I would ask him, ‘OK, but what happens here?’ He’s the loveliest man, and he would go on these tangents explaining to me things that aren’t even part of the movie, since he’s sat for 30 years thinking about this.

“And at the end of it, I would come out of those meetings like ‘I still don’t know what happens.’ Now, looking back on it, I should have trusted him a little bit more and I think it would have made the shoot easier. It’s not easy for him to fully lay out what you want to know.”

Elsewhere in the newly-posted outtakes, Theron said she found it “very hard” to play a heroic character. “I feel so flawed as a human I just don’t think I could do it justice.”

She continued: “I talked to George a lot about the pain of what this character went through when she was kidnapped by the Immortan, and it has to be somewhat a story of revenge.”

Meanwhile, Miller recently confirmed that a Fury Road prequel is in production, centred around Furiosa.

Theron will not be reprising her role, however, with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer rumoured to be playing the younger Furiosa.