Charlize Theron was “scared shitless” on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ set with Tom Hardy

Charlize Theron has opened up about her fraught relationship with Mad Max: Fury Road co-star Tom Hardy on set.

The actor, who played Imperator Furiosa in George Miller’s 2015 film, described feeling “scared shitless” while filming, in an interview with Kyle Buchanan for his new book Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road.

“I don’t want to make excuses for bad behaviour, but it was a tough shoot,” Theron said, in an extract published by Vanity Fair.

J Houston Yang, editor of production company Open Road Entertainment, discussed Theron and Hardy’s interactions saying: “They didn’t want to touch each other, they didn’t want to look at each other, they wouldn’t face each other if the camera wasn’t actively rolling.”

“I was in survival mode; I was really scared shitless,” Theron added. “It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand. I didn’t feel safe. I don’t want to rehash things, but it came out of a really bad moment where things kind of came to blows between me and Tom.”

Hardy addressed Theron’s claim in conversation with Buchanan as well, acknowledging he was “in over [his] head in many ways”.

