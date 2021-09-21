Check out a pre-fame Idris Elba in ‘GoldenEye’ promo clip

A clip of a pre-fame Idris Elba dating back to 1995 has resurfaced online – check it out below.

Posted on Sunday (September 19) by Twitter user @KevBot_007, the video shows audience reactions to GoldenEye after one of the first screenings back in 1995.

Towards the end of the 36-second clip, Idris Elba shares his thoughts. “He’s really good,” he begins, discussing Pierce Brosnan’s performance. “He’s got all the charm, all the looks, and he’s fit and strong. He’s alright.”

Watch the video here:

One person responded to the thread by nodding to rumours that Elba might one day play James Bond, saying “It’s almost like it’s fate or something.”

Speaking to Robert Bruce on Capital XTRA, Elba said earlier this year that the rumours have “chased” him for some time but that he’s just happy playing in hit BBC show, Luther.

Elba said: “I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like ‘One day you’re going to get it!’ I was like ‘Mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther!’ I’m definitely doing that.”

The actor and DJ has previously discussed the prospect of playing 007 in future. Back in 2018, he played along with the speculation by tweeting a photo of himself along with the caption: “My name’s Elba, Idris Elba.”

In other James Bond news, Daniel Craig recently said he thinks James Bond should not be played by a woman, urging for “better parts for women and actors of colour”.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on September 30, with a US release set to follow on October 8.