A new clip from I Am Woman has just been shared exclusively on NME – check it out below.

The upcoming biopic, following the life and career of late musician Helen Reddy, is set for release this week, on October 9.

I Am Woman stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Reddy, the writer and singer of ‘I Am Woman’ which became a feminist anthem for the women’s liberation movement in the 1970s. The film also stars Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as her husband Jeff Wald.

Take a look at the new clip here:

Just last week, Helen Reddy passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 78, her children Traci and Jordan confirmed.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles,” they wrote in a statement on Reddy’s official fan page on Facebook.

Statement from Traci Donat and Jordan SommersIt is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved… Posted by Helen Reddy Official Fan Page on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

“She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

The artist was diagnoses with dementia in 2015, and was moved into the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s Samuel Goldwyn Center, a nursing home for retired talent in Los Angeles.

I Am Woman was directed by Unjoo Moon, who had been friends with Reddy for seven years. Jordan Sommers, Reddy’s son, was also a co-producer on the film.

I Am Woman will be released in UK cinemas on October 9.