Check out the explosive new ‘Jackass Forever’ trailer

A new trailer for Jackass Forever has just been released – check it out below.

The forthcoming film, which franchise cast member Johnny Knoxville has described as “the gnarliest shit ever”, is set to be released in cinemas next month.

Knoxville is set to return alongside Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy and Wee Man for another series of stunts. The new film is directed by Jeff Tremaine.

Check out the new trailer here:

An official synopsis for Jackass Forever reads: “Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.

“Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

It’s the first film in the franchise since Jackass 3D was released in 2010. Filming began in March 2020 and was subsequently delayed in light of several hospitalisations among cast members, as well as pandemic-related setbacks.

Two days into the shoot, Knoxville and Steve-O were hospitalised for injuries they incurred while filming.

Meanwhile, a new study has revealed that the cast of Jackass have accumulated over $24million (£17.3million) in medical bills over the franchise’s history.

The study from Nova Legal Funding calculated the cost of the Jackass team’s medical bills in total, examining 79 injuries incurred by Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Dave England, Jason ‘Wee-man’ Acuña, and Preston Lacy.

Jackass Forever will be released in cinemas on February 4.