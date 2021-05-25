Check out the full trailer for Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

The official trailer for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho has just been released – you can check it out below.

The film will star Thomasin McKenzie as Sandy, a young girl in 1960s London who meets her idol, a singer, before things unravel.

A synopsis for Last Night In Soho reads: “A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

Advertisement

Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith and Terence Stamp will also star alongside McKenzie, working with a script co-written by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

The new trailer, set to a cover of Petula Clark’s ‘Downtown’ sung by Taylor-Joy, sees McKenzie as Eloise arrive in London and explore the Café de Paris and more, before her identity with Sandy becomes increasingly murky.

Watch the new trailer here:

Speaking to NME about the film last year, Taylor-Joy teased Last Night in Soho by saying: “It’s got the choreography that he’s known for, but I think people will be surprised and impressed with what he’s come up with.”

Last Night In Soho is currently scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 22, 2021.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Edgar Wright’s first documentary The Sparks Brothers is set to open this year’s Sundance London film festival for a physical edition in July.