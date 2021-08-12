Chet Hanks doubles down on his anti-vaxx stance

Tom Hanks’ son Chet has released new comments on his attitude towards COVID-19 vaccinations.

Hanks’ outburst comes after he initially took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 10) to speak out against the vaccinations.

“I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing – PSYCH! Bitch!” he said in the video. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherfucking needle!”

Advertisement

“If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherfucking mask,” he added.

Now, Hanks has again taken to Instagram to double down on his comments, which had received considerable backlash from followers.

“Just like you have the right to be mad at me ‘cause I said I’m not going to get the vaccine, I have the right to not get that shit,” he said.

He continued: “I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good. It doesn’t want to be tampered with. It said it’s good, okay? Let’s be real. 99% of you motherfuckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved.

“But you’re willing to get some experimental, government injection. There’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you.”

Advertisement

Chet’s parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were among the first high-profile celebrities to contract COVID-19 last March and shared their journey to recovery after being diagnosed.

This March, Wilson took to Instagram to share a post marking one year since her and Hanks’ initial diagnosis.

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote in the Instagram post.

“I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus,” she added. “I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”