China edits out gay dialogue in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’

Several lines of dialogue in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore have been removed for the film’s release in China, as they allude to a gay relationship.

Six seconds in the third film were cut in the forthcoming release, referring to a romantic past between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

The original cut included the lines “because I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love”.

The producers, Warner Bros, told Variety in a statement that they believe the “spirit of the film remains”.

The studio added that they remain “committed to safeguarding the integrity of every film we release” and that that sometimes means “sensitively” making “nuanced cuts” for certain markets.