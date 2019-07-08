He showed up at her front door twice in as many days

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who has repeatedly showed up unannounced at her home.

According to the Mirror, the 18-year-old offender was arrested on June 30 and charged with trespassing, which is a misdemeanour. He had climbed over a gate at the actress’ family home in the Los Angeles area and, according to legal papers filed in L.A., began “violently banging on the doors and windows of the residence in an attempt to gain access to Chloë Moretz and her family”.

He allegedly returned the following day, jumped the front gate and thumped on the front door. He was apprehended again and charged with stalking – a felony, not a misdemeanour. According to TMZ, he is being held by the police on a $150,000 bail, which is considerably more than the $1,000 from the first arrest.

Moretz’s brother was the one who reportedly applied for a restraining order. A temporary order was granted, and a judge will decide, after a hearing later this month, whether it will become permanent.

Moretz, who is 22, recently starred in the film Greta opposite Isabelle Huppert. Her upcoming roles include voicing Wednesday Addams in the animated remake of The Addams Family, due to hit theatres later this year, and starring as a WWII fighter pilot in Shadow in the Cloud.