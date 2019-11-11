Chris Evans discusses whether he’ll play Captain America again

"I love the character"

Chris Evans has discussed the future of Captain America, and whether he’d be open to playing the character again in the future.

He was sitting down with Scarlett Johansson as part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series.

Last year, Evans revealed that he’d shot his last scene as Captain America, calling it “an honour” to play the character for the last 8 years.

Now, he’s left the door open for a potential return to the role.

Asked by Johansson, who is getting her own origin story as Black Widow as part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether he’d play the role again, Evans said: “You never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either.

“There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab.

“It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together.”

Johansson went on to call Captain America’s finale in Avengers: Endgame a “beautiful, cathartic ending,” to which Evans responded: “It’d be a shame to sour that. I’m very protective of it. It was such a precious time, and jumping onto the movie was a terrifying prospect to me.

“I said no a bunch of times, and there’s a million and one ways it could have gone wrong. It almost feels like maybe we should let this one sit.”

Back in September, Evans hinted that he wants to play a part in a new Star Wars movie.