Chris Evans gifts child hero Captain America shield for saving his sister from dog attack

Chris Evans has brought Marvel character Captain America out of retirement in order to acknowledge the bravery of a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack.

On July 9, 6-year-old Bridger Walker put himself between a charging dog and his 4-year-old sister, which resulted in him suffering several injuries to his face and head.

He underwent surgery that lasted around two hours, and received more than 90 stitches, according to his family.

His aunt, Nicole Walker, shared a detailed account of the incident on Instagram, revealing that when Bridger’s father asked him why he stood in front of the dog, he replied: “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Nicole said the reason she shared the story was because she hoped to get her nephew some words of encouragement from some of his favourite big-screen superheroes.

Since that time, the family said they have heard from the likes of Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Zachary Levi, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, the Russo brothers, and Robbie Amell.

On Wednesday (July 15), Evans reached out to Bridger, delivering a video message where he commented on the boy’s bravery and told him that he would be sending him an authentic Captain America shield.

“Hey, Bridger. Captain America here. How you doin’, buddy?” Evans began his message as Bridger watched on in a Captain America costume. “So I read your story. I saw what you did, and I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you: Pal, you’re a hero.”

He continued: “What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

After revealing that he would be sending him out the shield, Evans told Bridger that even though recovery is tough, there would be nothing that could slow him down.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans recently revealed that he nearly turned down his star-making role of Captain America because of fears of “losing anonymity.”