Chris Evans reportedly in talks to play Gene Kelly in untitled film

Chris Evans is said to be in talks to play legendary entertainer Gene Kelly in an upcoming untitled film.

According to Deadline, a movie based on an original idea conceived by Evans is in the works, although no studio is currently attached to the project.

Set in 1952, the film will follow a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot. The boy begins to create an imagined friendship with the Singin’ In The Rain star while working on his next movie.

Advertisement

Evans will produce the project alongside Mark Kassen, the actor/producer with who he worked on the 2014 romantic drama Before We Go.

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions is also set to produce alongside three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan (The Aviator, Skyfall, Any Given Sunday). Logan will also pen the script.

The last time Evans worked with Johnson and Bergman was on the critically acclaimed whodunnit Knives Out in 2019.

Johnson confirmed in September that filming on his anticipated Knives Out sequel has wrapped. The follow-up to the hit murder-mystery caper, which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as eccentric Detective Benoit Blanc, began work in June and was shot partly in Greece.

Knives Out 2 boasts an impressive cast including Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Jessica Henwick, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and Madelyn Cline.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Evans and Avengers castmate Scarlett Johansson are gearing up to reunite in the forthcoming romantic action-adventure film Ghosted.

According to Deadline, Ghosted will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who is known for his work on Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody. The script was written by Deadpool and Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Johansson worked with Evans on three Avengers films, as well as the Captain American chapters Winter Soldier and Civil War. The actors are currently in advanced negotiations, and not much else about the film has been revealed.